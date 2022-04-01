Ariana Grande has launched a fundraiser to support trans youth, and pledged to match all funds raised up to $1.5m (£1m).

The pop singer shared the announcement on Instagram, to coincide with Transgender Day of Visibility (31 March).

“Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights,” Grande wrote. “This will provide critical funds to organisations advocating for the rights of trans youth.

“The impact of fighting these anti-trans bills and policies is felt all year by trans people, their families and loved ones.”

She explained that “all funds will be split evenly between benefiting organisations” including Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Equality Florida, Tennessee Equality Project, Transanta, and many more.

The Florida native’s aid comes amid her home state’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” which prohibits teachers, instructors and anyone in a classroom setting from “instruction … on sexual orientation or gender identity”.

The bill was recently signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Over 25 separate legislations have been proposed this year by Republican-led state governments that limit transgender youth from accessing health care.

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia are among the states to have already implemented bans opposing transgender athletes.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ariana Grande launches fundraiser to support trans youth and pledges £1m