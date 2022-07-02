Argentina vs Scotland live stream: How to watch summer tour online and on TV today

Scotland play the first game of their three-match Test series against Argentina in San Salvador de Jujuy on Saturday evening (8.10pm BST), aiming to extend an impressive recent record away to Los Pumas.

Scotland have won their last five matches in Argentina – in five different cities, stretching back to 2008 – but Los Pumas are playing at home for the first time in three years and have a new head coach in the form of ex-Leinster and Australia boss Michael Cheika.

The Scots will play in Jujuy for the first time in their history, with Estadio 23 de Agosto, a 24,000-capacity football ground which is home to second-tier club Gimnasia, the host stadium the first Test.

Head coach Gregor Townsend could do with a successful tour of South America to ease the pressure that is starting to grow on him, 14 months out from the World Cup, after an underwhelming Six Nations that saw Scotland finish fourth, with just two victories from five matches.

Here’s all you need to know about the first Test:

When is Argentina vs Scotland?

The first Test will be played at Estadio 23 de Agosto in San Salvador de Jujuy, on Saturday 2 July at 8.10pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event – with coverage starting at 7.30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Scotland have chosen to leave talismans Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg at home to rest after a long season, meaning Blair Kinghorn slots in at fly-half and Grant Gilchrist takes the captaincy for the first time in four years.

Mark Bennett makes his first Scotland start at centre since 2016 after a superb season for Edinburgh, British & Irish Lion Duhan van der Merwe is back on the wing after missing the conclusion of the Six Nations through suspension and flanker Luke Crosbie starts for the first time.

New Argentina coach Michael Cheika has named his first 23 since taking charge, opting for Leicester Tiger Julian Montoya to captain Argentina from hooker, with London Irish’s Agustin Creevy the replacement No 2 – returning for Los Pumas for the first time since 2019. Nicolas Sanchez and Tomas Cubelli form an experienced half-back partnership.

Scotland: 15 Rory Hutchinson, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Mark Bennett, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Blair Kinghorn, 9 Ali Price; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Grant Gilchrist (c), 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Magnus Bradbury, 7 Luke Crosbie, 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Javan Sebastian, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Rory Darge, 21 Ben White, 22 Ross Thompson, 23 Sione Tuipulotu.

Argentina: 15 Juan Cruz Mallia; 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Emiliano Boffelli; 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Tomas Cubelli; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Julian Montoya (c), 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Matias Alemanno, 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Pablo Matera.

Replacements: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Joel Sclavi, Lucas Paulos, 19 Facundo Isa, 20 Gonzalo Bertranou, 21 Santiago Carreras, 22 Matias Moroni.

Odds

Argentina win – 1/2

Draw – 20/1

Scotland win – 9/5

Prediction

Scotland have a good record in Argentina but shorn of Russell and Hogg, and coming off an underwhelming Six Nations, victory will be a big ask. Los Pumas have had issues of their own but new coach Cheika will want to get off to a good start – we’re backing him to do just that. Argentina 33-28 Scotland

Full TV schedule for summer tours

Saturday, July 2

New Zealand vs Ireland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England – live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales – live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Saturday, July 9

New Zealand vs Ireland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England – live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales – live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Tuesday, July 12

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland – live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off is at 8.05am)

Saturday, July 16

New Zealand vs Ireland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England – live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales – live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland – live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

