‘Are we getting dangerous tonight, DJ?’: Cardi B speaks out after Nicki Minaj ‘set up’ at New York strip club

Cardi B called out a DJ at New York’s Winter Wonderland strip club earlier this week after he apparently tried to wind her up over fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

Viral footage shows the DJ giving a shout-out to Minaj in an event attended by Cardi B, her beau Offset, and her sister Hennessy Carolina.

“Shout-out to Nicki Minaj in the muthaf***in’ building, let’s go. Nicki let’s f*** it up,” the DJ can be heard announcing while the footage shows Offset’s dismissive reactions.

Soon after that, Cardi B grabbed a mike and asked the DJ if he was trying to get “dangerous” because she’s “with all the f***ing smoke.”

“Who’s in the building tonight?” she asked the crowd, which was chanting her name. “Because we’re with all the f***ing smoke. Are we getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting f***ing dangerous tonight?”

Minaj and Cardi B reported began feuding in 2017, and had a physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week party in 2018.

According to Page Six, when the DJ played Minaj’s track “Do We Have A Problem?”, Cardi B interrupted him as he changed the track to her and Megan Thee Stallion’s famous song “WAP.”

Hours after Cardi B’s footage went viral, many outlets reported that the “I Like It” rapper had called the DJ out over gang-related comments.

The singer then took to Instagram Live to address what had happened, apparently telling fans she felt the entire incident was a “set-up.”

“Motherf***ers were trying to set me up and everything,” she said, according to social media screenshots. “And let me tell you something, I handle my business in real life. I don’t think y’all really knew what was going on.

“I don’t think y’all understand what was going on, and when somebody tries to explain it, y’all coming sideways. And it’s, like, why? I bet y’all didn’t know I got set up. I bet y’all not peeping that certain videos were made from professional cameras, because it was all a setup.”

