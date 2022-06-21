Are Eurostar trains affected by UK rail strikes?

This week sees widespread disruption hit Great Britain’s train network, as workers across Network Rail and 13 train operators who are members of the RMT Union go on strike on 21, 23 and 25 June.

Only around half the usual number of trains will be running across the three walkouts, with service disruption continuing into the days following the industrial action (22, 24 and 26 June).

Many travellers’ plans have been impacted by the strikes, with those attending large-scale events including Glastonbury festival particularly affected.

A 24-hour strike on the London Underground on 21 June has further disrupted travel across the capital.

But are Eurostar services affected by the rail strikes?

Are Eurostar trains running as normal during the strike?

Due to the industrial action, Eurostar has said it is running a reduced timetable between 21 and 25 June.

If you have a ticket for travel on 22 or 24 June and your train is not listed as cancelled or retimed, it means it is scheduled to run as normal. A couple of trains will be departing later than usual, and a few additional trains will be running over the strike days.

If you’d rather postpone your journey to avoid travelling during the strike period, you can exchange your booking for free for travel at a different date/time.

Which Eurostar trains are cancelled?

London-Paris

21, 23 and 25 June

6.01-9.20 (train no. 9080)

11.31-14.50 (train no. 9022)

18.01-21.20 (train no. 9046)

19.01-22.23 (train no. 9050)

20.01-23.17 (train no. 9054)

22 and 24 June

6.01-9.20 (train no. 9080)

Paris-London

21, 23 and 25 June

17.13-18.30 (train no. 9047)

18.13-19.30 (train no. 9051)

19.13-20.39 (train no. 9055)

20.13-21.30 (train no. 9059)

21.13-22.44 (train no. 9063)

22 and 24 June

7.13-8.30 (train no. 9007)

London to Lilles, Brussels, Rotterdam and Amsterdam

21, 23 and 25 June

8.16 (train no. 9114)

13.01 (train no. 9132)

Trains terminating in Brussels

11.04 (train no. 9126)

Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Brussels and Lilles to London

21, 23 and 25 June

16.47 (from Amsterdam; train no. 9157)

17.56 (from Brussels; train no. 9153)

18.47 (from Amsterdam; train no. 9167)

What are my options if my Eurostar is cancelled?

If your Eurostar train is cancelled, you have the following options:

Exchange your booking for free for travel at a different time/date in the same travel class

Cancel your booking and claim a Eurostar e-voucher valid for 12 months

Cancel your booking and claim a refund of your ticket via your point of sale

See the full timetable here

How can I get to St Pancras station?

Even if your Eurostar train is scheduled to run, there will still be major disruption to rail journeys in the UK, which may affect connecting journeys. London Underground services may also be disrupted.

If you plan to travel to St Pancras station by rail, check which trains are running into London and leave plenty of time.

If travelling during the Tube strike (21 June), read the Independent’s guide on how to get around the capital.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Are Eurostar trains affected by UK rail strikes?