Are clothing manufacturers’ green initiatives just window dressing?

Why is fast fashion a key driver of climate change?

A 2021 report by a coalition of green groups accused the global fashion industry of developing a “dangerous addiction” to synthetic fibres made from fossil fuels in order to supply shoppers with rapidly increasing quantities of throwaway clothing.

Fossil Fashion: The Hidden Reliance of Fashion on Fossil Fuels, says the use of synthetic fibres, especially polyester, has doubled in textiles in the last 20 years.

The research revealed some brands are now releasing as many as 20 collections per year and people are buying 60% more clothes than 15 years ago, but wearing them for half as long. Global fashion production is also expected to leap from 62 million tonnes in 2015 to 102 million tonnes in 2030.

“Not many consumers are aware that fast fashion is fossil fashion,” says Urska Trunk, campaign manager at the Changing Markets Foundation.

“The addiction of fashion brands to cheap polyester and other oil-derived fibres is coming at a time when the world is moving away from fossil fuels.

“But instead of moving away from synthetic fibres, which are causing an ecological disaster, brands want you to think they’ve got this under control and that they can keep producing ever more clothes.”

Another major source of water contamination is the use of fertilisers for cotton production, which heavily pollutes runoff waters and evaporation waters.