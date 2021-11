Arctic Monkeys have announced tour dates for 2022.

These dates will mark the group’s first live shows since 2019.

The shows will take place in Turkey, Croatia, Bulgaria and Czech Republic in August.

No other dates have been announced but are expected to follow.

Arctic Monkeys have been recording their seventh album this year. It will serve as the follow-up to Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

More to follow

