The High Court has been ordered to reconsider its decision to allow doctors to switch off the life support of a brain-damaged boy.

The Court of Appeal has told it to review a previous ruling that gave doctors permission to stop treating Archie Battersbee, who has not regained conciousness since an incident at home nearly three months ago.

A High Court judge had been ordered to decide what was best for the 12-year-old after proposals to turn off life support was challenged by his family.

She found Archie had died at the end of last month and gave medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital the go ahead to stop mechanically ventilating the boy, as well as to not carry out any resuscitation efforts.

But his mother, Hollie Dance, said she was “sickened” by the ruling and wanted her son to be given more time.

The appeal centred around how it had been decided Archie was dead. The family’s lawyer argued this had been done on the balance of probabilities, rather than using evidence that proved death “beyond reasonable doubt”.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot allowed to case to go to the Court of Appeal to look at the standard of proof issue.

In a written case outline, Mr Devereux said: “Medical practitioners, when certifying death, do not do so on the balance of probabilities.

“Given the serious consequences, even of a criminal nature, of making a mistake, it would be unconscionable for any other standard but one conferring certainty to be adopted.

“The balance of probabilities simply does not provide the necessary certainty.”

More follows…

Source Link Archie Battersbee: High Court to reconsider ruling allowing doctors to turn off life support