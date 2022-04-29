Arcade Fire are set to play a headline show at KOKO to mark the music venue’s reopening.

After three years of restoration, which cost £70m, the venue will welcome music fans from today (29 April).

The redevelopment has evolved the venue from a historic Victorian theatre into a 50,00 square foot state-of-the-art live music venue and broadcasting house.

Arcade Fire will play London for the first time since 2018 to mark the release of their sixth studio album WE, which is being released on 6 May.

The band played a surprise set at Coachella on Friday (15 April), where they debuted new songs from the record.

Tickets are no longer available to the show but fans who can’t attend the gig will be able to stream it from at 9pm on the Amazon Music UK channel on Twitch.

Also playing at the venue this weekend will be house techno star Luciano, as well as breakout rap star Central Cee.

Arcade Fire’s last record was titled Everything Now. Find our review of their Coachella performance here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arcade Fire set to play play KOKO London reopening show