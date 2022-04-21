Arcade Fire will play a headline show at KOKO to mark the music venue’s reopening, it has been announced.

After three years of restoration, which cost £70m, the venue will welcome music fans from 29 April.

The redevelopment has evolved the venue from a historic Victorian theatre into a 50,00 square foot state-of-the-art live music venue and broadcasting house.

Arcade Fire will play London for the first time since 2018 to mark the release of their sixth studio album WE, which is being released on 6 May.

The band played a surprise set at Coachella on Friday (15 April), where they debuted new songs from the record.

Arcade Fire tickets 2022: How to buy tickets today

Tickets to their KOKO show will be available to buy from midday on Thursday 21 April from Ticketmaster and SeeTickets.

For fans who can’t attend, the gig will be streamed on the Amazon Music UK channel on Twitch.

Also playing on the opening weekend will be house techno star Luciano, as well as breakout rap star Central Cee.

Arcade Fire’s last record was titled Everything Now. Find our review of their Coachella performance here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Arcade Fire announce KOKO London reopening show – how to get tickets today