'Aranyak' Review: Raveena Tandon And Parambrata Chatterjee's Buddy-Cop Act Carries Netflix's Whodunnit

Murder mystery and myth collide in Raveena Tandon’s digital debut series ‘Aranyak’. The Netflix show created by Rohan Sippy is a twisty whodunnit with quite a range of suspects. While the uneven, ever-thickening plot unfolds itself, Tandon’s pairing with Parambrata Chatterjee makes this detective drama watchable.

Set in the fictional Sironah, a sleepy mountain town, Netflix’s Aranyak, starring Raveena Tandon in her first digital series, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain and Meghna Malik has an intriguing plot. In its first six episodes (it has a total of eight), made available to the press, the whodunnit revolving around the murder of a young girl promises plenty of twists and turns and opportunities for its lead characters to shine especially when they are sharing the frame. Created by Rohan Sippy, produced by Ramesh Sippy and Siddharth Roy Kapur, directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Charudutt Acharya, the show arrives on the streamer on Friday, December 10.

I have a separate bias for small-town mysteries and buddy-cop dramas where two reluctant partners who don’t see eye-to-eye have to work together for solve a case. Aranyak has both the aforementioned factors. Raveena Tandon plays inspector Kasturi Dogra who works at the town’s only precinct. When we first meet Dogra, she is all set to take a year-long break from cop duties to focus on her family. Arriving to take over her position from the mainland is inspector Angad Mallik (played by the capable Parambrata Chatterjee). Mallik has a bit of a tragic past – he lost his kid during a school play in a curious accident and it ended his marriage. As soon as he gets there, Sironah gets its first serious murder case in years. Aimee Baptiste (Anna Ador), a young French national went missing before she was found murdered in the woods. While evidence points in a myriad of directions, if there’s one hunch everyone in town (except the newcomer) has, it’s the myth of a Leopard-man. Local legend has it that the half-man, half-beast preys on women, raping and killing them. Sironah had seen several cases of the killer in the past when Kasturi’s father-in-law Mahadev Dogra (Ashutosh Rana) was a detective. With the case opening up again, it’s needless to say, Kasturi wants in.

Aranyak with its intriguing (often uneven) plot and sophisticated visuals promises a binge-able watch thanks to Raveena Tandon and Pramabrata Chatterjee’s pairing.

The mysterious murder sparks a barrage of questions. Among the suspects are Kanti (Tejaswi Dev), the young son of the local Minister Jagdamba Dhumal (Meghna Malik) who is out of parole after being in prison for rape charges, then there’s Aimee’s drug addict mom’s (Breshna Khan) boyfriend who saw Aimee on the eve of the murder and Kasturi’s daughter Nutan’s (Taneesha Joshi) boyfriend. That’s just a few names on the list of suspects. As the plot progresses, crime, political ploys and secrets begin to surface. With this classic storyline of murder, Aranyak sets out to deliver some thrills. What works for the show is its look and feel. Clearly, the makers haven’t cut corners with the production, cinematography, even the CG animals are pretty impressive. Another factor that worked is the onscreen pairing of Tandon and Chatterjee. It is interesting to watch the former inhabit Kasturi, a woman who is trying to do it all, acutely aware of social and familial expectations. She’s in a largely unhappy marriage owing to the lack of a work-life balance. The character isn’t much of a challenge for the actress but the more you listen to her local accent, the more it sounds made up. Moreover, she is given a desi cop archetype to work with, a character who will attack a suspect to get them to talk and Tandon doesn’t deliver this act convincingly. That’s a pretty big deal considering she is the main character. Chatterjee on the other hand is a lot more natural with his portrayal of Mallik, a man with responsibilities and a tonne of baggage from his past. He offers the much-needed understated performance to blend in with the rest of the ensemble cast. Together, however, the stars are able to make the series watchable. It’s safe to say that Kasturi and Mallik’s buddy-cop arc carries the whole show when the script fails it.

Source: Netflix

Working on the case with a completely different approach and ideology, Kasturi and Mallik begin to bond. As they unearth fresh evidence, the Leopard-man comes up over and over again (it’s amazing how many times they say Leopard-man). As a concept, a local legend and very real murders are a great combination but what transpires on screen in Aranyak isn’t always intriguing. Much of the thrill set up by the atmosphere is taken away by convoluted storylines with sub-plots cropping up in almost each and every episode. While a few episodes are neat, the rest don’t match up. This leaves the cast to do much of the heavy lifting.

Verdict

It is quite possible that Aranyak’s last two episodes will change the course of the story. It could head into a whole new zone and blow viewers’ collective minds. But judging from a majority of the episodes, its uneven at best. And while it’s trying to be an inventive show, a lot of the story isn’t bold or new. All in all, the Netflix series is a good looking show with some core elements that make it worth a try.

Aranyak premiered on Netflix on December 10, 2021.

SEE ALSO: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘Money Heist’, ‘Aarya’ and More; What To Watch December 2021

Cover image: Netflix, Edits: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Aranyak' Review: Raveena Tandon And Parambrata Chatterjee's Buddy-Cop Act Carries Netflix's Whodunnit