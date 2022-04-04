AR Rahman's Son Ameen's Photo With BTS Goes Viral; Desi-Army Request Former To Collab With Their Idols

The 64th Grammy Awards which took place at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas last night, saw big names from the world of music gather under one roof. While Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Baptiste and Silk Sonic took the top honours home, Indian music maestro AR Rahman has become the talk of the town due to his son AR Ameen’s latest posts.

While the Indian musician shared a series of photos with his son Ameen from the Grammys, the latter shared left desi-Army excited by sharing a video of his father in the same frame with BTS. Well, that wasn’t all as AR Ameen even posed with BTS members at the ceremony and shared the photos on social media.

With Army already flooding Ameen’s comment section with excitement, the video of AR Rahman with BTS has also gone viral on the internet. While many desis are already over the moon seeing Rahman in the same frame as their K-Pop idols, many even urged to two to collaborate soon. Here are a few reactions to the viral video:

BTS, who were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, expressed their disappointment in losing the Grammy to Doja Cat in a video. Talking about their loss, leader RM said, “It’s no secret that we’re unhappy but I think it’s better to be open about it and feel better tomorrow,” while other group members: Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga and J-Hope also looked sad. Watch the video here:

While the K-pop group left everyone stunned with their impressive performance on their hit single ‘Butter’, the ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah also featured a pre-recorded message from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Read more about it here:

