AR Rahman's Son Ameen's Photo With BTS Goes Viral; Desi-Army Request Former To Collab With Their Idols

The 64th Grammy Awards which took place at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas last night, saw big names from the world of music gather under one roof. While Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Baptiste and Silk Sonic took the top honours home, Indian music maestro AR Rahman has become the talk of the town due to his son AR Ameen’s latest posts.

While the Indian musician shared a series of photos with his son Ameen from the Grammys, the latter shared left desi-Army excited by sharing a video of his father in the same frame with BTS. Well, that wasn’t all as AR Ameen even posed with BTS members at the ceremony and shared the photos on social media.

With Army already flooding Ameen’s comment section with excitement, the video of AR Rahman with BTS has also gone viral on the internet. While many desis are already over the moon seeing Rahman in the same frame as their K-Pop idols, many even urged to two to collaborate soon. Here are a few reactions to the viral video:

HELLO???? OH MY GOD THIS IS SURREAL — nida⁷ (@joonsjjeons) April 4, 2022

SIR BECOME FRIENDS WITH BTS GIVE US THE COLLAB — nene ⁷ 🍓):) (@0hmkook) April 4, 2022

MY MOM HAVE BEEN A HUGE FAN OF YOU SINCE HER COLLEGE DAYS AND IVE BEEN A HUGE FAN OF BTS SINCE MY SCHOOL DAYS SO WE ARE DESTINED SO A COLLAB AND A PIC SOON ILY!! — annz⁷🌩 | BTS BTS BTS⚡️ (@btslovsu) April 4, 2022

BTS, who were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, expressed their disappointment in losing the Grammy to Doja Cat in a video. Talking about their loss, leader RM said, “It’s no secret that we’re unhappy but I think it’s better to be open about it and feel better tomorrow,” while other group members: Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga and J-Hope also looked sad. Watch the video here:

🐨 it’s not like there’s anything we can do about [the results]. i mean, honestly speaking, it’s a fact that we’re not happy. but i think it’s good to be honest about how we feel. we can just be sad for today and feel better tomorrow, it’s all good.

pic.twitter.com/45LWgP2Yp0 — 🎼 yuri⁷ (@seoulocello) April 4, 2022

While the K-pop group left everyone stunned with their impressive performance on their hit single ‘Butter’, the ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah also featured a pre-recorded message from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Read more about it here:

Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Makes Appearance In Powerful Taped Speech

