AR Rahman Speaks Up About Ongoing Remix Culture: ‘Who Are You To Re-Imagine? You Have To Be Respectful’

From glorifying toxicity to glamourizing critical situations, the audience has given many passes to Bollywood on many things over the years. However, there is one practice that is considered a cardinal sin for the people and that is remaking original or classic pieces of creation, be it movies or music.

Recently, Neha Kakkar came under fire for breaking that one rule by recreating Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Amid much buzz about the re-imagined song, music maestro AR Rahman shared his thoughts on the ongoing remix culture in the industry. Let’s just say the seasoned musician said exactly what was on everyone’s mind but coming from someone of his calibre brings more weightage to the opinion.

In an interview with India Today, AR Rahman responded to a question about composers remixing his work. He said, ”The more I see, the more it is distorted. The intention of the composer gets distorted. People say, ‘I am reimagining.’ Who are you to re-imagine? I am also very careful of taking someone else’s work. You have to be respectful and I think it is a grey area, we need to sort it out,”

He dived deeper into the topic after being asked about the demands of makers to the musicians to remake his tunes into a modern-day appealing track. He recalled the time producers came up to him and said ‘every song that you two (Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman) make sounds fresh now because it is all done in digital mastering. It already has that quality and everyone appreciates it. So, if I need to do that, I need to recreate it’.

Opining that recreation can be done by taking permission but also stated that remaking something very recent is ‘weird’. The music maestro recently lent his talent to Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

