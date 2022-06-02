'Aquaman 2': Fans Urge Makers To Replace Amber Heard With Camille Vasquez; Petition Gains More Than 2000 Signatures

The verdict of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s libel case is finally out, and as the jury decided to announce the decision in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, fans of the actor have taken over the internet celebrating Depp’s win. While the court has asked Heard to pay $15 million ($10 million – compensatory damage and $5 million – punitive damages) to Depp, the petition to replace the actress with latter’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has also gained momentum.

While Vasquez become an internet sensation thanks to her in-court brilliance and relationship rumours with Depp, the petition to replace her with Heard in DC’s upcoming movie ‘Aquaman 2’ (which started on May 29), has gone on to garner more than 2000 signatures, according to many reports. “If Camille is half the actor she is as a lawyer, this will be an absolute blockbuster of a film,” claimed the petition.

Needless to say, several fans took to social media to praise Vasquez while criticising Heard. Plus, Twitter several photoshopped images of the now-popular lawyer replacing Heard on the poster of the upcoming DC movie have also been making rounds on the internet.

Meanwhile, Depp celebrated his win by thanking his fans by stating that he has been ‘overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support and kindness’. “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye,” Depp wrote.

Meanwhile, Heard labelled the outcome of the trial a ‘setback for women’ in a statement she shared on social media.

