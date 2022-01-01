Apple Watch January sales 2022: Get £100 off the series 6 smartwatch

The New Year is here again and now’s the time to see off any post-Christmas blues with some exciting January sales deals. There’s tons to dive into, from tech to mattresses, fridge freezers, laptops and more.

Whether you’ve got Christmas cash to splash or you’ve been waiting for an item to get discounted all year, we’re here with fresh January savings from Amazon, Zara, Nintendo Switch and Emma. Unsure where to start and need some shopping inspiration? We’ve put together a list of the IndyBest favourites that everyone bought last year.

Follow live: The best January sales to shop now

Should you be thinking of getting fit or fancy syncing up your phone with some wearable tech, an Apple Watch is the investment buy for you.

Last year saw the launch of both the SE and series 7 smartwatches, joining the existing series 3 and 6 models on the market. Signature features include GPS tracking and health and fitness monitoring. However, the series 7 is set apart by superior durability and an always-on retina display. Both it and the series 6 can provide ECG stats and display blood oxygen levels.

If that sounds tempting, we’ve found this exciting series 6 deal, with the wearable reduced by £100. It’s admittedly not the newest Apple Watch incarnation, but with a 26 per cent discount and many similar features to the 7, it’s certainly worth your attention. We’ve got all the details below.

This series 6 offer delivers a £100 saving on the device, which is just one step down from the newest Apple series 7. The red colourway marks this watch out as part of Apple’s PRODUCT(RED) range, purchases from which contribute to the Global Fund’s support of AIDS programs and covid response, and it’s the most affordably priced option we’ve found in the January sales so far.

With this watch you can take an ECG measurement or check your blood oxygen levels, for added peace of mind when it comes to your health. Noise monitoring, meanwhile, delivers notifications that are fine-tuned to the sound level of your surroundings. For tracking your sleep, simply wear the smartwatch while you snooze and charge it back up again the next morning.

We’ve reviewed the Apple series 6 against the Apple SE smartwatch. Our tester said: “There’s no doubt that series 6 has everything going for it,” which is high praise indeed. They also said the series 6 has “beautifully curved corners” and “an always-on display” that you don’t need to raise your wrist to illuminate. “If health, fitness or wellness are important to you,” they said, “then the series 6 is the watch for you.”

Thanks to this snazzy deal, tracking our New Year goals is going to come with a much more purse-friendly price tag.

