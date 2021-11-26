Apple Watch Black Friday deal: Save £90 on the series 6 smartwatch

Black Friday 2021 is here at last. The countdown has been a whopper, with the likes of Amazon, Currys and Boots dropping early deals in the past few weeks. But the sale event is officially in full swing today, with discounts on everything from tech, laptops and gaming to mattresses, home appliances and clothing.

Owing to Apple’s reluctance to take part in sales events, its products are hot commodities during Black Friday. But for savvy shoppers looking to pick up a cheap MacBook, iPhone or iPad, you can currently find them at discounted prices thanks to third-party retailers, including John Lewis & Partners, Argos and Very.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now

Navigating the sales pages can be difficult, so to help make sure you’re bagging a bargain on the tech giant’s gadgets, we’ve compiled the ultimate guide to the best Black Friday deals on Apple products – it’s full of nothing but the crème de la crème.

And if you’re after an Apple Watch, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve just spotted that the price of the series 6 smartwatch (was £379, now £289, Amazon.co.uk) has been slashed by 24 per cent today for Black Friday at Amazon.

While it isn’t Apple’s newest model, it’s still a fantastic device that can do everything from providing health metrics to taking calls. Want to get your hands (and wrists) on one? Read on for how to snap up the deal.

Read more:

Apple Watch series 6: Was £379, now £289, Amazon.com

There’s no denying that Apple leads the way when it comes to wearables, and this particular model took the top spot in our guide to the best smartwatches with The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan writing that it is “hands down the best”. It was praised for its classy design and “immaculate build quality”.

According to Phelan, it’s “easy to control how many (or better, how few) emails, texts, calls or other notifications come through to your wrist”, and the battery life “is enough to get you through a full day”. If you’re a fitness fanatic, this model has a full suite of health sensors, including an ECG monitor to catch a misbehaving ticker, a step counter, sleep tracker, heart-rate monitor and a blood oxygen level indicator.

“It also has an always-on display, so you don’t need to raise your wrist to make the screen light up, as is the case with many smartwatches,” praised our writer. Now with a whopping 24 per cent discount, we think this would make a great gift for a loved one this Christmas.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Apple, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – the best offers we’ve found so far

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Apple Watch Black Friday deal: Save £90 on the series 6 smartwatch