Apple TV+: How to sign up, free trials and shows to watch

Launching in 2019, Apple’s streaming service took a lot of people by surprise, even the brands loyal fans. When it was first announced at one of the company’s infamous keynotes, it made sure to frontload the original content being offered with some of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters such as Steve Carrell, Jason Momoa and even Oprah.

But like any good streaming service: content is king. And slowly but surely, Apple TV+ has made a name for itself as a platform for critically acclaimed on-demand television. In a short space of time, Apple TV+ already has a number of Emmy awards and even an Oscar for Best Picture. A feat that not even Netflix has managed to achieve.

Its string of recent successes has proven the company has expanded beyond its phone, tablet and computer capabilities as it positions to compete directly with other media powerhouses. The streaming service has now had three years to build up a solid library of original shows aimed at a broad demographic with dramas, comedies, documentaries and even kids shows.

Not only that, but it’s competitively priced at just £4.99 per month, a significantly cheaper value proposition than other valued services such as Disney+ and Amazon Prime. Even better, if you have recently bought an Apple device, you may be entitled to an extended free trial to check out some of the content before committing to a subscription.

If you’re considering signing up to Apple TV+ and still aren’t sure if it’s right for you, keep reading to find out more about Apple’s rapidly growing streaming service.

How to sign up for Apple TV+

Signing up for Apple TV+ couldn’t be easier. Simply head to the Apple website and complete the sign up process using a browser.

You can also download the free Apple TV app (Android / iOS) or on smart TVs, consoles or other smart devices and complete the sign up process there. Apple phones, tablets and TV devices all come with the app included.

Is there an Apple TV+ free trial?

Yes there is. Before committing to the £4.99 a month subscription, users can sign up for a seven-day free trial. A three-month free trial is also available for those who purchase an Apple device but the offer must be redeemed within 90 days of purchasing the product.

If you’ve managed to recently secure a PS5 a six-month free trial is also available if you download the Apple TV+ app to your console and sign in. But be aware that this offer will expire on 22 July 2022 so make sure you sign up for the trial before the cutoff date.

For students, not only do you get access to the Apple Music student plan, you are also entitled to a free Apple TV+ subscription for up to four years.

How to watch Apple TV+ for free

There are also other ways to watch Apple TV+ at no extra cost. If a family member already has a subscription to the streaming service and you are included on their family plan you will be given access to the same viewing privileges as them. Up to six accounts can be shared on the same subscription.

Exclusive shows available only Apple TV+ also have premieres that are available to watch for free before committing to the full service, giving you a taste of shows such as Slow Horses, Pachinko and Tehran before diving into the full box set.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ (Apple TV+)

The runaway success for Apple TV+ is the Emmy award-winning Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis’s feel-good comedy about a hapless American football coach hired to manage a British football team.

Another well received show currently available on the platform is Severance, a sci-fi thriller centred around the premise of surgically splitting people’s minds for a better “work life balance” that stars Adam Scott as an office worker for an ethically dubious corporation.

The Morning Show is another critically acclaimed show that boasts an A-list cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. It is a workplace drama set inside a news production company amid the #MeToo movement.

If you have children, then Apple TV+ also has a number of kids shows, such as The Snoopy Show and the reboot of Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock.

Films are also available exclusively on Apple TV+ such as the Oscar winning film CODA,about a young child of deaf parents who must balance helping her family keep their fishing business afloat with her new found passion for singing.

A recent addition to the service is gothic romance period drama The Essex Serpent.Widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent, before forming a surprising bond of science and skepticism with a local pastor, played by Tom Hiddleston.

Fans of David Attenborough documentaries will also be able to look forward to Prehistoric Planet, a five-part series focused on dinosaurs that will be available on the platform from 23 May 2022.

