Apple is working on ‘multiple’ folding iPhone prototypes, leaker says – but they could stay secret forever

Apple is reportedly testing several prototypes for a foldable version of the iPhone but is struggling against the limitations of the technology.

The rumours come from Twitter leaker DylanDKT, who has a history of successfully detailing Apple products before they have launched.

“Apple is definitely working and testing multiple prototypes that contain foldable displays”, he wrote, but there are “compromises” with the display technology.

“There are also concerns as to whether foldable smartphones will continue to have a place in the market or will fall into obsolescence. Therefore, Apple is intent on carefully observing the market and improving upon the mistakes of their competitors”, he continued.

“While other manufactures are iterating on products that are seemingly in beta, Apple is keen on making sure that the design is not a regression from the current form factor of the iPhone. They are interested in playing the long game to see how the technology progresses.”

While Apple is deliberating on its iPhone, a number of Android manufacturers have taken steps to develop foldable phones.

Samsung is currently leading with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, adamant that, in the future, the schism between smartphone users will be over form factor rather than operating system.

Meanwhile, Chinese manufacturers Huawei and Honor have also launched foldable and clamshell phones, and Google is reportedly prototyping its own device, codename ‘Passport’.

However, while these devices have some niche use cases such as better readability or easier game streaming much of the web remains designed for a single screen. Even some of the most popular apps have not been modified in time for the launch of some of the most compelling foldable devices.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent before time of publication.

DylanDKT has proved reliable in the past – and recently suggested some new features for the upcoming iPhone 14.

The new iPhone could lose its notch completely by putting its Face ID cameras under the screen, leaving only a small “hole punch” cutout like those on Android devices.

“I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14,” he wrote on Twitter. “Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change.”

Apparently, the cheaper versions of the iPhone, the standard model and the ‘mini’, will maintain the notch.