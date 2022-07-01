Apple fans rejoice as Steve Jobs awarded posthumous presidential medal of freedom by Biden

Apple fans have celebrated the announcement that Steve Jobs will be awarded a posthumous presidential medal of freedom by Joe Biden.

Jobs, who co-founded and was CEO of the tech company before his death in 2011, will receive the highest civilian honour from the White House on 7 July.

The medal of freedom is presented to “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” according to the White House.

