Apple about to launch a ‘flood’ of new products alongside updated iPhone, report says

Apple is about to a launch a “flood” of new products alongside its update iPhone, according to a new report.

September will almost certainly see the unveiling of a new iPhone, as with every year, probably named the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. Previous reports have suggested that it could come in new sizes, and without the “forehead” that has marked out recent versions of the handset.

But that new phone, or four different models, will sit alongside a whole host of other products – including some that have been thought to have been retired.

Apple is planning four new laptop chips for the next few months, for instance, according to a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. Apple revealed its first M2 chip in a new MacBook Air and Pro earlier this month – but it will be followed by a Pro, Ultra, Max and Extreme version, each of which will make it even more powerful.

Those could come in new versions of the Mac Mini, which would include the normal M2 and M2 Pro chips, as well as updated versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros that came out earlier this year, and would include the M2 Pro and M2 Max. But newest of all would be a new Mac Pro, which has not been updated for Apple’s own chips, and could include the M2 Extreme.

Apple is also working on a new version of the Apple Watch, according to the same report. The upgrades there could be limited, with the same chip and the potential addition of other sensors – with previous reports suggesting the Watch could be able to measure the temperature of its wearer’s body.

The new Apple Watch is usually introduced at the same time as the iPhone, meaning that it too will probably arrive in September.

And next year could see the return of the HomePod, which Apple killed off a year ago. It was thought to be finished, with only the HomePod Mini in its place – but Apple is planning a new, full sized version of the smart speaker with a better processor and an improved display on the top.

