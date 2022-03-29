Apex Legends brings control mode back for two weeks in new Warriors event

EA and Respawn Entertainment have revealed that the all-new, limited-time “Warriors Collection event” is coming next week to Apex Legends, with details available in a post on EA’s official website.

From 29 March to 12 April, the event will showcase the return of the nine versus nine “control” mode. In control, two separate teams will capture different flags on the map with the aim of scoring the most points within a set time limit.

The event will also contain a new arena map, event-limited cosmetics, an heirloom for the character Crypto and more.

Caustic Treatment – originally a water treatment plant located at the south of the Kings Canyon map – has been converted into a three-point battleground.

It now comes equipped with additional cover, ziplines, skydive launchers, a hover tank and more to allow for increased balance and improved flow.

‘Apex Legends’ Warriors Collection event trailer

Apex Legends Warriors Collection event

A new trailer released on the official Apex Legends YouTube channel showcases the new maps, cosmetic upgrades and more details about the return of the 18-player control mode.

New ‘Apex Legends’ map Drop-Off explained

“Drop-Off” is a new playable Arenas map which is located high above the Malta skyline, inside a Hammond Manufacturing Tower.

The map is split into two key areas: the interior and exterior of the high-rise. The interior has two points of interest between the observation deck and deployment line. The exterior of the building contains a loading bay.

The observation deck has a high vantage point and provides plenty of cover. Lower ceilings limit vertical manoeuverability, but it lends itself well to mid-range encounters.

Drop-Off is the latest Arenas map being added to the game

The deployment line is a narrow space that connects the loading bay and observation deck. Containers travel across this line providing cover to players as they make their way between the two main areas.

Finally, the loading bay is a large open space divided across two levels. Being outside does mean that there is a that risk players can fall to their death in the fray of battle.

‘Apex Legends’ Warriors Collection event items

The event also introduces a new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics, including skins such as the “Synthetic Huntress” ash skin, “Riding Dirty” octane skin, “Jewel Olympus” horizon skin, a “Combat Survivalist” lifeline and more.

By unlocking all 24 themed cosmetics during the event, players will have an opportunity to unlock a new heirloom item for Crypto known as the “Biwon Blade.”

Players can earn points and refresh their challenges every day. The Warriors Collection event will also feature a stretch challenge that rewards four unique badges if players complete them during the event.

How to download ‘Apex Legends: Defiance’

Apex Legends is a cross-platform battle royale game originally released in 2019. It’s currently in its twelfth season called “Defiance”.

Apex Legends: Defiance can be downloaded for free on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.

