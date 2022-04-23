April 16-22, 2022

From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hugging Lisa Johnston, a former army medic and amputee, who celebrates with her medal at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, to Valentyna Nechyporenko, 77, mourning at the grave of her son Ruslan, 47, who was killed by Russian army while delivering humanitarian aid to his neighbors, at the cemetery in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, to Centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron at a campaign rally, in Figeac, southwestern France, as he faces off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France’s April 24 presidential runoff, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Source Link AP-Week in Pictures: Global