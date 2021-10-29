AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

OCT 22–28, 2021

From the still ongoing eruption of a volcano in Spain and conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia to the coronavirus crisis with infections and deaths rising in Europe this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa

The selection was curated by AP photographer Jerome Delay in Johannesburg.

