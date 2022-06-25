The U.S. Supreme Court issued a highly charged decision on Friday, June 24, 2022, that ends constitutional protections to abortion nearly 50 years after Roe v. Wade made abortion legal. Abortion-rights activists are protesting in the streets of U.S. cities, while anti-abortion demonstrators are celebrating the court’s decision. President Joe Biden says he knows many Americans are “frustrated and disillusioned” by the decision but says objections to the ruling should remain peaceful.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link AP PHOTOS: U.S. Supreme Court overturns abortion protection