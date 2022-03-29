People displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine wait in line for food and a place to sleep outside the capital of Kyiv. Others who have fled to Poland bundle against the cold after crossing the border.

Five weeks into the war, thousands are dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians have left the country. Many residents couldn’t bear to leave their pets behind — including one wounded brown dog in Poland — despite the risky evacuation.

One resident covers her home’s shattered windows in the port city of Mikolaiv after Russian attacks, which blasted a gaping hole in a nine-story government building there, killing at least 12 people.

Ukrainian soldiers near the western city of Lviv go through training exercises, firing their guns at makeshift targets. Some others take up positions in earthen trenches north of Kyiv, where Russia’s advance has been stalled for weeks.

Source Link AP PHOTOS: Day 34: Shattered lives in war-torn Ukraine