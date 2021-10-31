AP News Digest 6:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————

G20-BIDEN — President Joe Biden is convening world leaders at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday to talk about ways to relieve the supply chain bottlenecks hampering the global economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. By Zeke Miller and Josh Boak. SENT: 370 words. DEVELOPING from meeting at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

ITALY-G20 — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies were set to tackle climate change Sunday, the final day of a weekend summit in Rome that is widely expected to set the tone for a major conference on the same issue taking place in Glasgow Scotland over the next two weeks. By Karl Ritter. SENT: 520 words, photos. With ITALY-G20-THE-LATEST.

EARNS-SAUDI-ARAMCO — The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CLIMATE-INDIA-SOLAR — India and the U.K. will launch a project that aims to create a solar grid connecting countries in different parts of the world at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. SENT: 560 words, photos.

CLIMATE-COP26 — The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow formally opens Sunday, a day before leaders from around the world gather in Scotland’s biggest city to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. SENT: 260 words, photos. With CLIMATE-COP26-GLACIER — Antarctica gets a Glasgow Glacier ahead of climate summit (sent).

————————-

TRENDING

—————————

BORDER-CROSSING-SAN-DIEGO — 1 dead, 13 captured swimming across US border in San Diego.

GEORGIA-ELECTION — Georgia’s ruling party wins major cities’ mayor races. SENT: 180 words, photo.

BUCKS-WHITE-HOUSE — NBA champion Bucks to visit White House on Nov. 8. SENT: 180 words, photo.

—————————————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————————————-

BIDEN-EROGDAN — President Joe Biden plans to tell Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a Sunday morning meeting at the Group of 20 summit that the two nations need to find ways to avoid crises with each other, as the alliance has been tested recently by a threat to no longer recognize the U.S. envoy and Turkey’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. SENT: 480 words, photos.

IDA-DISASTER-DECLARATION — The Biden administration has approved two portions of Connecticut’s request for a major disaster declaration needed to secure federal funds for recovery from the remnants of Hurricane Ida which caused an estimated $7.2 million in damage in the state. SENT: 340 words.

CUOMO-SEXUAL HARASSMENT — A lawyer for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’ wants the sheriff who charged the Democrat with groping a woman to preserve records of any communications his office had with the alleged victim, journalists or other investigators. SENT: 270 words, photos.

———————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————

JAPAN-ELECTIONS — Japanese voters are casting ballots in national elections Sunday, a first big test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to determine if he has a large enough mandate to tackle a coronavirus-battered economy, a fast-aging and dwindling population and security challenges from China and North Korea. SENT: 750 words, photos.

MIDEAST-US-BOMBER — The U.S. Air Force says it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. SENT: 380 words, photos.

SUDAN — The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan’s generals to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week’s coup. SENT: 390 words, photos.

BLINKEN-CHINA — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of the Group of 20 summit on Sunday — an outreach designed to ensure that the intensely competitive relationship between the world’s two largest economies doesn’t veer into open conflicts. SENT: 370 words, photos.

NIGERIA-WOLE-SOYINKA-HOPE-IN-YOUTH — Nigeria-Wole-Soyinka-Hope-in-Youth — Wole Soyinka, Nigeria’s Nobel-winning author, sees his country’s many problems — misgoverning politicians, systemic corruption, violent extremists, and kidnapping bandits — yet he does not despair. At 87, he says Nigeria’s youth may have the energy and the know-how to get the troubled country back on track. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

MIGRATION-GREECE — A small cargo ship carrying 382 people, almost all migrants, has been towed to the Greek island of Kos and 375 of the passengers moved to a special migrant facility, Greece’s Ministry of Migration and Asylum announced. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CLIMATE-COP26-GLACIER — Britain is naming a thinning Antarctic ice mass the Glasgow Glacier, to symbolize the vast implications for the world of a climate conference that starts Sunday in the Scottish city. SENT: 310 words.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

PROP-FIREARM-MOVIE-SET — Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust,” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family. SENT: 350 words, photos.

USC-FRATERNITY-SUSPENDED — The president of the University of Southern California said there was a “troubling delay” in warning the campus community about allegations of drugging and sexual assault by a fraternity more than three weeks after receiving them.

—————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

————————————-

MUSIC-ROCK-HALL — Jay-Z’s added another title to a resume that includes rapper, songwriter, Grammy winner, billionaire business mogul, and global icon — Hall of Famer. The self-proclaimed “greatest rapper alive” was inducted as part of an eclectic 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class that included Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren. SENT: 950 words, photos.

FILM-THE HARDER THEY FALL — The Harder They Fall” has all of the gunfights, train robberies, saloons, and showdowns you would expect in a Western. But Jeymes Samuel’s film also dusts off many of the traditional limitations of an old genre. SENT: 1200 words, photos.

———————————-

SPORTS

———————————-

BBO-WORLD-SERIES — The Atlanta Braves are one win from their first World Series title in 26 years. Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 4. Atlanta has a commanding three games to one lead and can wrap up the championship tonight at home. By Sports Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,230 words, photos. With WORLD-SERIES-TRUMP — Trump chops with Braves fans before Game 4 of World Series (sent)

FBC-T25-MICHIGAN-MICHIGAN STATE — Kenneth Walker ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns, lifting No. 8 Michigan State to a 37-33 comeback win over No. 6 Michigan. SENT: 890 words, photos,

—————————-—

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link AP News Digest 6:30 a.m.