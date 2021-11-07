AP News Digest 5:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

MUSIC-FESTIVAL-DEATHS — Authorities said they would watch video, interview witnesses and review concert protocols to determine how eight people died at a Houston music festival when fans suddenly surged toward the stage to watch rapper Travis Scott City officials say they were in the early stages of investigating the pandemonium that unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event in NRG Park with an estimated 50,000 people in attendance. By Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 1,160 words, photos, video. With MUSIC-FESTIVAL-DEATHS-TRAVIS-SCOTT — Travis Scott concerts: Fun-filled, high energy but chaotic; MUSIC FESTIVAL-CROWD DEATHS-CONCERTGOERS – ‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos; MUSIC FESTIVAL-CROWD DEATHS-EXPLAINER — A look at how big crowds can turn deadly, and what event organizers do to prevent disasters (all sent).

IRAQ-ATTACK — Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence and officials say he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. By Qassim Abdul-Zahra. SENT: 940 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US-TRAVEL-VACCINE-DISAPPOINTMENT — The United States is about to reopen to fully vaccinated foreign travelers. And citizens of other countries who received shots widely used in other parts of the world are scrambling to get reinoculated with U.S.-approved jabs. The U.S. will implement a new air travel policy Monday to allow in foreign citizens who have completed a course of a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. That leaves people in Mexico, Hungary, Russia and elsewhere who received the non-approved Russian Sputnik V vaccine or the China-produced CanSino vaccine ineligible to board U.S.-bound flights. By Justin Spike. SENT: 870 words, photos.

CLIMATE-COP26-KERRY — John Kerry is everywhere and on the move at a fateful U.N. climate summit. Kerry is President Joe Biden’s climate envoy and he steams from talks with Chinese officials to news conferences to photos with Indigenous women from the threatened Amazon. Kerry served as secretary of state under President Barack Obama. He is now part negotiator and part cheerleader for faster global climate efforts. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

NAVAJO-SMOKING-BAN — Navajo Nation President Nez signs ban on indoor smoking. SENT: 350 words.

TESLA-MUSK-STOCK — Elon Musk tweets to ask if he should sell some Tesla stock. SENT: 190 words, photo.

NAVY-SHIP-HARVEY-MILK — A Navy ship named for slain gay rights leader Harvey Milk has been launched in San Diego Bay. SENT: 580 words, photo.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VACCINE-WORKERS — A federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4, or face mask requirements and weekly tests. SENT: 430 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rejected the promised reopening of the main U.S. diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in Jerusalem, saying there was no room in the contested city for such an office. SENT: 330 words, photo.

IRAN-WAR GAMES — Iran’s military began its annual war games in a coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, state TV has reported, less than a month before upcoming nuclear talks with the West. SENT: 390 words.

KOREAS-TENSION — North Korea has conducted artillery firing exercises to bolster its defense capability, state media reported Sunday, its latest weapons test as Pyongyang continues to pressure Washington and Seoul to abandon what it calls their hostile policy toward it. SENT: 280 words, photo.

CHINA-SNOW — An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. SENT: 280 words, photos.

ITALY-SUN-COFFEE-PHOTO-GALLERY — Roasting coffee with the rays of the sun. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CLIMATE-KENYA-PHOTO-GALLERY — ‘If they die, we all die’: Drought kills in Kenya. SENT: 280 words, photos.

NATIONAL

MARDI GRAS-BICYCLIST DEATHS — A Louisiana appeals court has thrown out the 90-year prison sentence for a drunken driver who struck nine bicycle riders near a Mardi Gras parade route in March 2019, killing two of them. SENT: 490 words, photo.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

CLIMATE-COP26-MAGIC-1.5 — One phrase, really just a number, dominates climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland: The magic and elusive 1.5. That stands for the international goal of trying to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. It’s a somewhat confusing number in some ways that wasn’t a major part of negotiations just seven years ago and was a political suggestion that later proved to be incredibly important scientifically. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

BUSINESS

CHINA-TRADE — China’s exports remained strong in October, a positive sign for an economy trying to weather power shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks. The country’s customs agency said Sunday that exports totaled $300.2 billion, up 27.1% from a year ago. That was down from a 28.1% increase in September but still healthy. Imports came in at $215.7 billion, a 20.6% rise. SENT: 250 words, photos.

SPORTS

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25 TAKEAWAYS — If you spent any time this week wondering: What if No. 5 Michigan State (CFP No. 3) or No. 10 Wake Forest (CFP No. 9) finished undefeated, well, that’s not a thing anymore. Two of the most surprising teams of the season lost. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,300 words, with photos.

RAC-BREEDERS’-CUP — The opposition knew Knicks Go would charge out of the starting gate. Yet, none of his rivals went after him. He had it all his own way in setting an uncontested lead and winning the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic by 2 3/4 lengths at Del Mar. By Racing Writer Beth Harris SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BOX–ALVAREZ-PLANT — With a destructive barrage of power punches in the waning minutes of a difficult fight, Canelo Álvarez added another achievement to his overflowing list of boxing accomplishments. The Mexican pound-for-pound superstar is the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world. Álvarez became the first four-belt world champion at 168 pounds in boxing history, stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th with two dramatic knockdowns. By Sports Writer Greg Beachum. SENT: 930 words, photos.

