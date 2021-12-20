AP News Digest 4:25 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority. By Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram and Hope Yen. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS-MENTAL-HEALTH — Schools are turning to educational programs based on cognitive behavior therapy in an effort to help overwhelmed children stay in school and learn. Principles of this method are part of one rural Michigan district’s full embrace of social and emotional learning. Students at every grade level are taught how thoughts, feelings and behaviors are linked. By Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 1,480 words, photos, video.

ELECTION-2022-GEORGIA ABRAMS — Stacey Abrams who built her national reputation by advocating for voting rights, is calling on Congress to take action on federal voting rules as the Democrat launches a second bid to become Georgia’s governor. By Jeff Amy. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, video.

GAZA-INDOMITABLE HAMAS — Each month, hundreds of trucks heavy with fuel, cement and other goods cross a plowed no man’s land between Egypt and the Gaza Strip — and Hamas becomes stronger. Hamas collects tens of millions of dollars a month in taxes and customs at the crossing in the border town of Rafah, according to estimates. Israel says it works with Egypt to supervise Rafah in return for quiet. But there’s more to it. After surviving four wars and a nearly 15-year blockade, Hamas has only become more resilient, and Israel has been forced to accept that its sworn enemy is here to stay. By Joseph Krauss and Fares Akram. SENT: 1,730 words, photos. Ed: This story moved as the Tuesday Spotlight

CHILE-ELECTION — Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country’s presidential runoff election. By Patricia Luna and Joshua Goodman. SENT: 900 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

TEN–CHINA-PENG SHUAI — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has told a Singapore newspaper that she never said she wrote of having been sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of having forced her into sex. SENT: 520 words, photos.

RUSSIA-SPACE-STATION — A Japanese billionaire, his producer and a Russian cosmonaut safely returned to Earth on Monday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station. SENT: 280 words, photos.

YOUTUBE-DISNEY-BLACKOUT — YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend. SENT: 130 words, photo.

WORLD-OF-LIGHT-PHOTO-GALLERY — In the darkest days of the year, in a very dark time, there is a longing for illumination. And so, all around the world, the holiday lights go on — some of them humble, some of them spectacular, all of them a welcome respite from the dark. SENT: 280 words, photos.

FILM-LOS ANGELES FILMS CRITICS ASSOCIATION AWARDS — L.A. film critics pick ‘Drive My Car’ as year’s best. SENT: 290 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GERMANY-MILITARY-HOSPITAL — As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. The region of northwestern Germany it mainly serves has among the lowest case numbers nationally, and an above-average vaccination rate. SENT: 830 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NHL — The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. SENT: 730 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ISRAEL — Israeli ministers have agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. SENT: 270 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SENATORS — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. SENT: 190 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIENNA-COVID-VICTIMS — Tens of thousands of Vienna residents have turned out to participate in a “sea of lights” commemoration for the more than 13,000 Austrians who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 180 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA-STORM — The death toll following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has risen to more than 200, with 52 other people still missing and several central towns and provinces grappling with downed communications and power outages and pleading for food and water, officials say. SENT: 670 words, photos.

JAPAN-NKOREA-DEFECTOR — Eiko Kawasaki was among some 93,000 ethnic Korean residents of Japan who, along with their family members, went to North Korea decades ago under a resettlement program that promised them a “Paradise on Earth” – a place where they could live happily without being discriminated against as Koreans. As a rare survivor and escapee from North Korea, Kawasaki is now working to keep alive the tragic stories and memories of the deceived “resettlement” victims, the majority of whom have already died – despite their hopes of someday returning to Japan. SENT: 880 words, photos.

MYANMAR-SUU-KYI-TRIAL — A Myanmar court on Monday postponed to Dec. 27 the issuing of verdicts in the latest of a series of cases against the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, a legal official knowledgeable about the case say. SENT: 400 words, photos.

IRAN — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard staged a major military exercise across the country’s south on Monday amid heightened tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, state TV reports. SENT: 250 words.

MEXICO-BRIDGE COLLAPSE — Officials in southern Mexico say a pedestrian suspension bridge has collapsed, dumping a group heading to a Christmas party into a ravine and sending 23 people to the hospital. SENT: 120 words.

NATIONAL

DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER TRIAL — Closing arguments are set in the manslaughter trial of the former Minnesota police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop. SENT: 630 words, photos, video.

THERANOS-FOUNDER-FRAUD-TRIAL — The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations Monday. They have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SPORTS

FBN–SAINTS-BUCCANEERS — Nobody hounds Tom Brady like the New Orleans Saints. Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans defense gave Brady fits again, shutting down Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense as the Saints put the Buccaneers’ division-title celebration plans on hold with a 9-0 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions. By Fred Goodall. SENT: 950 words, photos. With FBN–Buccaneers-Injuries (sent).

FBN–PACKERS-RAVENS — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes — tying Brett Favre on Green Bay’s career list — and the Packers became the first team this season to clinch a division title, wrapping up the NFC North with a 31-30 win over Baltimore after the Ravens missed another big 2-point conversion in the final minute. By Noah Trister. SENT: 740 words, photos. With FBN–Ravens-2-Point Problems (sent).

