AP News Digest 3:50 am

CLIMATE-BIDEN-METHANE — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Scotland Biden pledged during the summit to work with the European Union and other nations to reduce overall methane emissions worldwide by 30% by 2030. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CLIMATE-COP26-BIDEN — Biden tries to whip up climate change-fighting efforts abroad at a time when his own climate legislation at home is again in limbo. By Josh Boak, Ellen Knickmeyer and Zeke Miller. SENT: 800 words, photos. UPCOMING: 900 words after 5:40 a.m. remarks. With CLIMATE-COP26-THE-LATEST. Also see MORE ON COP26 SUMMIT below.

CLIMATE-CHINA — China is the largest contributor to global warming, responsible for around 28% of carbon dioxide emissions that warm the Earth. Perhaps not surprisingly, the Chinese people are already suffering the brunt of climate change. By Christina Larson and Emily Wang Fujiyama. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

ELECTION 2021 — The first major test of how voters feel about Biden’s presidency is unfolding in Virginia where the governor’s race — which was supposed to be an easy Democratic win — is instead ending in suspense. By Sarah Rankin and Will Weissert. SENT: 820 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day; Virginia polls close at 7 p.m. With ELECTION 2021-WHAT TO WATCH — It may be an odd-numbered year, but the 2021 elections aren’t sleepy, local contests.

ELECTION 2021-VOTING — Elections taking place across the U.S. will be the first to test new voting restrictions in some Republican-controlled states and give elections officials a chance to counter a year’s worth of misinformation about voting security. Officials said demonstrating secure, consistent and fair practices could help reassure those who still have doubts about last year’s presidential election as they begin preparations for next year’s midterms. By Christina A. Cassidy and Anthony Izaguirre. SENT: 580 words, photos.

ETHIOPIA-TIGRAY CRISIS-ABUSES — The findings of the only human rights investigation allowed in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region are being released Wednesday, a year after war began there. But people with knowledge of the probe say it has been limited by authorities who recently expelled a United Nations staffer helping to lead it. By Cara Anna. SENT: 920 words, photos.

KOBE-BRYANT — Judge says Kobe Bryant’s widow won’t have to undergo mental exam. SENT: 280 words, photos.

GEORGIA-SECRETARY-OF-STATE-BOOK — Georgia official: Trump call to “find” votes was a threat. SENT: 820 words, photos.

JESSE-JACKSON-HOSPITALIZED — Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University. SENT: 210 words, photo.

SCHOOL-BOOKS-TEXAS — Texas governor adopts lawmaker’s probe of books in schools. SENT: 560 words.

CLIMATE-FAITH LEADERS — Faith leaders across the world are increasingly active in the fight against climate change, driven by a moral imperative to preserve creation for future generations. SENT: 1,450 words, photos.

ELECTION 2021-CONGRESS — Elections are being held for three open congressional seats in Ohio and Florida. SENT: 470 words, photos.

ELECTION 2021-SCHOOL BOARDS — Voters weigh in on dozens of school board races that have been dominated by debates over masks, vaccines, race and history. UPCOMING: 1,140 words, photos by 5:30 a.m.

ELECTION 2021-MINNEAPOLIS POLICING — Voters in Minneapolis are deciding whether to replace the city’s police department with a new Department of Public Safety, more than a year after George Floyd’s death first prompted calls to abolish or defund police. SENT: 580 words, photos. UPCOMING: Polls close at 9 p.m.

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Sen. Joe Manchin is wavering over supporting Biden’s $1.75 trillion policy package, but Democratic leaders are vowing to push ahead, with voting possible on the bill this week. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA-OPIOID CRISIS-TRIAL — A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation’s opioid epidemic. SENT: 730 words, photo.

KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS — Opening statements are set to begin for the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the aspiring police officer who gunned down three people who were out on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against racial injustice last year. SENT: 810 words, photos, videos. UPCOMING: Developing from 10 a.m. court session. With KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS-EXPLAINER-CHARGES — What charges does Rittenhouse face?

SAVING SEQUOIAS — Tears have been shed over the unprecedented torching of California’s giant sequoias in the past year and extraordinary measures were taken to save them this year. Now unusual measures are being taken to replant them. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

SAUDI-SEEKING-INVESTMENTS — The once ultraconservative Saudi capital of Riyadh is pitching itself as a city of concerts, movie theaters, world class sporting events and deal-making; a city where revamped cultural heritage sites wait to be discovered, distinguishing Saudi Arabia from other Gulf Arab capitals defined by sprawling malls and high-rise hotels. SENT: 1,380 words, photos. An abridged version of 870 words is also available.

EMIRATES-MAKEUP — Makeup sales in the Mideast, a $4 billion industry, are on the rise again as vaccinations see the coronavirus pandemic wane and women trade face masks for lipstick. SENT: 540 words, photos.

ROBOT FOOD DELIVERY — Robot food delivery is no longer the stuff of science fiction. But you may not see it in your neighborhood anytime soon. By Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed amid cautious trading ahead of a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 600 words, photos.

WORLD SERIES-LATE SHOW — Late innings means late nights in the World Series, with many fans struggling to stay awake for baseball’s most important games of the year. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 780 words, photos.

