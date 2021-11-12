AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————

TOP STORIES

—————————-

MUSIC FESTIVAL DEATHS-WAVES OF FEAR — Anticipation built for hours as red numerals on the countdown clock ticked down. The first synthesized notes vibrated through the crowd and rapper Travis Scott finally emerged. In the thrill of the moment, people pushed forward, thrusting revelers unto revelers, a deadly wave of humanity, borne of excitement but soaked with risk. “You became an organism,” said concertgoer Steven Gutierrez. “We’re all one. … The crowd’s like water. It’s like an ocean.” By National Writer Matt Sedensky. SENT: 1,740 words, photos.

CLIMATE-COP26 — Negotiators at this year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow appeared to be backing away from a call to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely. The latest draft proposal from the meeting’s chair calls on countries to accelerate “the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.” By Frank Jordans. SENT: 440 words, photos. Also see MORE ON CLIMATE below.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — Nearly two years into a global health crisis that has killed more than 5 million people, infections are again sweeping across parts of Western Europe That’s in a region with relatively high vaccination rates and good health care systems but where lockdown measures are largely a thing of the past. A World Health Organization official declared last week that the continent was “back at the epicenter of the pandemic.” By Mike Corder. SENT: 1,010 words, photos. Also see MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK below.

CAPITOL BREACH-SUBPOENAS-EXPLAINER — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued almost three dozen subpoenas as it aggressively seeks information about the origins of the attack and what former President Donald Trump did — or didn’t do — to stop it. Who has been subpoenaed, and why? By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-A FATHER’S QUEST — A Palestinian doctor living in Canada is back in Israel, seeking justice for his three daughters and a niece killed in 2009 by a direct Israeli strike on his house in Gaza. Israel’s highest court will hear his appeal on Monday, demanding an official apology and compensation for the airstrike, which he believes was a mistake. By Laurie Kellman. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

MYANMAR-US-JOURNALIST — A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. By Grant Peck. SENT: 720 words, photo.

—————————-

TRENDING NEWS

—————————-

FAMOUS-DOLPHIN-INFECTION — Beloved “Dolphin Tale” star Winter dies at Florida aquarium. SENT: 500 words, photo.

TEDDY’S-GLACIER-ADVENTURE — Teddy bear lost in Glacier park returned to 6-year-old girl. SENT: 800 words, photos.

OBIT-GRAEME-EDGE — Moody Blues drummer, co-founder Graeme Edge dies at 80. SENT: 330 words, photos.

MCDONALD’S CEO — McDonald’s CEO faces growing criticism after gun victim text. SENT: 420 words, photo.

——————————————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

——————————————————————-

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JAPAN — The Japanese government’s preparations for the next virus surge include adding thousands more hospital beds to avoid a situation like last summer when COVID-19 patients were forced to stay home, even while dependent on oxygen deliveries. SENT: 420 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GERMANY — Germany’s disease control center is calling for people to cancel or avoid large events and to reduce their contacts as the country’s coronavirus infection rate hits the latest in a string of new highs. SENT: 290 words, photos.

—————————————

MORE ON CLIMATE

—————————————

CLIMATE-MANAGED RETREAT — In some parts of the U.S., the risks from climate change have intensified enough to raise a startling question: Should some populated places simply be abandoned to nature? SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

CLIMATE-COP26-INDIA — No country will see energy needs grow faster in coming decades than India, and even under the most optimistic projections part of that demand will have to be met with dirty coal power — a key source of heat-trapping carbon emissions. SENT: 810 words, photos.

——————————

WASHINGTON

——————————

GOP-VIOLENCE — Less than a year after Trump’s supporters staged a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in an effort to halt the peaceful transition of power, the GOP’s refusal to broadly and forcefully condemn more recent examples of disturbing rhetoric and behavior suggests an unsettling shift. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

—————————-

NATIONAL

—————————-

KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week. SENT: 640 words, photos, video. With KENOSHA-PROTEST-SHOOTINGS-JUDGE-VETERANS — Rittenhouse judge’s nod to veterans includes defense witness; KENOSHA-PROTEST-SHOOTINGS-TECH — Blow-up at Rittenhouse trial over enlarging photos and video.

AHMAUD-ARBERY-GEORGIA-TRIAL — Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing watched security camera videos that show other people entering a home under construction in the months before the 25-year-old Black man was chased and gunned down after running from the site. SENT: 870 words, photos, video. AHMAUD-ARBERY-BLACK-PASTORS — Attorney: No more “Black pastors” in court for Arbery case.

MISSOURI KILLING — A jury recommended up to 28 years in prison for a Missouri man found guilty of second-degree murder in his wife’s death. SENT: 640 words, photos.

———————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————

LIBYA-PEACE CONFERENCE — France is hosting an international conference on Libya as the North African country heads into long-awaited elections next month, a vote that regional and world powers hope will pull the oil-rich nation out of its decade-old chaos. SENT: 690 words, photo.

BULGARIA-ELECTION — Voters in Bulgaria go to the polls Sunday for the third time in seven months amid a virus surge, after no party secured enough support in the previous two elections in April and July to form a stable government. SENT: 520 words, photos.

—————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————-

SPACE-STATION — A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts pulled up at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 360 words, photos.

—————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————-

JOB OPENINGS — The Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for September. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after 10 a.m. release, then expanded, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Shares advanced in Europe and Asia after Wall Street benchmarks managed to close mostly higher. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 640 words, photos.

—————————-

SPORTS

—————————-

CHINA’S CONUNDRUM — Concerns are growing that China’s men’s hockey team could get embarrassed on home ice in Beijing at the 2022 Olympics. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 1,290 words, photos by 4 a.m.

COACHING CAROUSEL — The college football coaching carousel is spinning faster than ever, propelled by the early signing period for recruits, increased freedom for transfers and impatient school supporters who demand fast action when teams are struggling. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 920 words, photos by 4 a.m.

—————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————-

PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS — A judge is scheduled to decide whether to terminate the court conservatorship that has had vast control over the life and affairs of Britney Spears for nearly 14 years. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 540 words, photos.

—————————-

