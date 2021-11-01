AP News Digest 3:10 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

CLIMATE-COP26 — More than half the heads of state of the planet Monday and Tuesday will traipse to the podium at international climate negotiations in Scotland and talk about what their country is going to do about the threat of global warming. From U.S. President Joe Biden to Seychelles President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, they are expected to say how their nation will do its utmost, challenge colleagues to do more and generally turn up the rhetoric. By Seth Borenstein. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos, videos.

CLIMATE-COP26-BIDEN — President Joe Biden swings the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world on Monday, appealing to global leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that Biden is still working to nail down at home. By Ellen Knickmeyer and Zeke Miller. SENT: 860 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-TEXAS — The Supreme Court is taking up challenges to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy. The justices are hearing arguments Monday in two cases over whether abortion providers or the Justice Department can mount federal court challenges to the law, which has an unusual enforcement scheme its defenders argue shield it from federal court review. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 500 words, photos. Arguments scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT.

KENOSHA SHOOTINGS-PROTESTS — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven’t already made up their minds about the man who shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last summer. Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse faces life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts against him. By Scott Bauer and Michael Tarm. SENT: words, photos. WITH: KENOSHA SHOOTINGS-KEY PLAYERS (sent) and KENOSHA SHOOTINGS-TIMELINE (sent)

AFGHANISTAN HOSPITAL-TALIBAN TAKEOVER — The Taliban-appointed supervisor of a small district hospital outside the Afghan capital has big plans — to the dismay of the doctors who work there. Doctors are demanding overdue salary payments amid critical shortages of medicine, food and fuel. The new Taliban administrator’s first priority is to build a mosque inside the hospital quarters, segregate staff by gender and encourage them to pray. The drama in the small Mirbacha Kot hospital is playing out across Afghanistan’s health sector since the Taliban takeover. By Samya Kullab and Bram Janssen SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

TRENDING

NEW ZEALAND-ELECTRIC FLIGHT — The first person to fly across New Zealand’s Cook Strait in an electric plane says he did so with plenty of battery power to spare. SENT: 410 words, photos.

MISSING WOMAN-MISSOURI — Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of a Missouri man charged with killing his Chinese wife. SENT: 430 words, photos. UPCOMING: Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CDT

ROBLOX OUTAGE — The popular gaming site Roblox is back online after an outage this weekend. The online platform crashed Friday. The company tweeted Sunday evening that Roblox was back online. SENT: 170 words.

BIDEN-SOUTHWEST AIRLINES — Southwest Airlines says it is conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilot used a phrase on the plane’s public address system that has become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden. SENT: 300 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BIDEN-PRESS-SECRETARY — White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has contracted COVID-19. Psaki is not traveling with President Joe Biden, who has been in Rome this weekend for a Group of 20 summit, and is headed to Scotland on Monday for a U.N. climate summit. SENT: 330 words, photo.

JAPAN-TRAIN STABBING — Police and witnesses say a man dressed in a Joker costume and brandishing a knife stabbed at least one passenger on a Tokyo commuter train and started a fire. Some people scrambling to escape the attack jumped from the train’s windows. SENT: 550 words, photo.

CONGRESS-BUDGET-DEMOCRATS — In a single week, fractious congressional Democrats have coalesced significantly around President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic ambitions. They’ve also managed to embarrass Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. That dissonance reflects how things work in Congress. By Alan Fram. SENT: 970 words, photos.

MORE ON COP26

CLIMATE-INDIA-DEVELOPING NATIONS-COAL — Efforts to fight climate change are being held back in part because coal, the biggest single source of climate-changing gases, provides cheap electricity and supports millions of jobs. It’s one of the dilemmas facing world leaders gathered in Glasgow, Scotland this week in an attempt to stave off the worst effects of climate change. SENT: 980 words, photos.

MORE ON VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA — Sydney’s international airport has come alive with tears, embraces and laughter as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 months. Australia eased travel restrictions Monday, betting that vaccination rates are now high enough to mitigate the danger of allowing international visitors again after maintaining some of the lengthiest and strictest border controls anywhere during the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Fireworks boomed as the visitors at Shanghai Disneyland waited for their COVID-19 test results, surrounded by healthcare workers dressed from head to toe in white protective suits. The theme park suddenly locked down late Sunday after learning a recent visitor had tested positive in another province. SENT: 300 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MODERNA VACCINE — U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation. Moderna said Sunday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MOROCCO — Demonstrations have been staged in cities across Morocco against a coronavirus vaccine passport required to access indoor activities and travel. Proof of vaccination has been mandatory since Oct. 21 for all Moroccans to enter their place of work and restaurants and for domestic and international air travel. SENT: 240 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH KOREA — South Korea has begun to allow larger social gatherings and lifted business-hour restrictions on restaurants in what officials described as the first step toward attempting to restore some pre-pandemic normalcy. SENT: 340 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

UNITED STATES-CHINA-MILITARY — China’s growing military muscle and its drive to end America predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. American officials see trouble quickly accumulating on multiple fronts — Beijing’s expanding nuclear arsenal, its advances in space, cyber and missile technologies, and threats to Taiwan. By National Security Writer Robert Burns. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR-GOP — The beaten and battered Republican Party of Virginia hopes it’s on the cusp of a comeback with its candidate for governor, Glenn Youngkin. Republicans have been on a long downhill slide in the state and saw their legislative majority melt away during the Trump years. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 1,090 words, photos. With ELECTION 2021 — The final day of campaigning for Virginia’s competitive and closely watched race for governor is expected to reach a frenetic pace ahead of Tuesday’s voting. SENT: 700 words, photos. Developing throughout the day.

INTERNATIONAL

HONG KONG — A trial has begun for Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists over their roles in an unauthorized Tiananmen vigil, amid a crackdown on political dissent in Hong Kong. SENT: 300 words, photo.

ETHIOPIA-TIGRAY CRISIS — Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country’s civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital. SENT: 300 words, photos.

BRITAIN-TRAIN-CRASH — Two passenger trains collided after one of them derailed in the southern English city of Salisbury, authorities said. SENT: 180 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

NATIONAL

FATAL SHOOTING-GILROY COUNCILMEMBER — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s Northern California home. One person died and three other people were injured. SENT: 260 words.

BUSINESS/TECH

DEERE CONTRACT — Union workers at farm-equipment maker Deere & Co. would get wage increases of 10% if they ratify a tentative contract reached over the weekend. The upfront pay would be followed by 5% raises in the third and fifth years of the tentative contract. Terms of the deal were posted Sunday on the United Auto Workers website. SENT: 220 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks have advanced in Asia, with Tokyo’s benchmark up 2.5% after the ruling Liberal Democrats won a stronger than expected majority in an election Sunday. Shares rose in all regional markets except Hong Kong. SENT: 530 words, photos.

JAPAN ECONOMY — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan should revitalize its economy through “new capitalism” and many in this country are puzzled over exactly what he has in mind. Still, as expected the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won the majority of seats in Sunday’s nationwide elections, handing him a mandate to stay in power. SENT: 830 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOX OFFICE — After a record-breaking start, October’s box office closed out quietly this weekend with “Dune” repeating at number one and two prominent genre newcomers, “Last Night in Soho” and “Antlers,” stumbling. SENT: 770 words, photos.

SPORTS

BBO-WORLD-SERIES-ASTROS-BRAVES — Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros broke out the bats just in time to extend this World Series. Staggered by Adam Duvall’s grand slam in the first inning, Correa and Alex Bregman ended their slumps in a hurry. They kept swinging, too, refusing to let their season slip away and rallying past the Atlanta Braves 9-5 to cut their Series deficit to 3-2. Game 6 is Tuesday night in Houston. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

COWBOYS-VIKINGS — Cooper Rush subbed for the injured Dak Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns, the last a 5-yarder to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in the Dallas Cowboys’ 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. SENT: 970 words, photos.

