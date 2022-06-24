AOC says being ‘demoralized’ over Roe v Wade is ‘not a reason to give up’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Thursday that feeling demoralized about the fact that Democrats are currently unable to protect abortion rights is not a reason to give up on politics.

The New York Democratic Congresswoman’s spoke to reporters on Capitol Hill come after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that enshrined the right to an abortion, on Friday morning.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez told reporters that voters needed to understand that casting their ballot is the minimum that should be done in politics.

“Elections are the absolute bare minimum voting is the bare minimum”, she said. “And so really, what this is about is, you know, I completely understand and I am one of those folks who are disappointed and sometimes even demoralized about about about the limits of what has happened in the last two years. But that is also not a reason to give up.”

The decision also comes a month after the Senate failed to pass the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act that would have codified Roe v Wade and the right to seek an abortion.

