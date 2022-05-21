AOC reveals engagement ring is ‘zero emission’ and made from recycled gold

New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed that her new engagement ring is “zero emission” and is made from “recycled gold”.

The progressive Democrat, who put forward the comprehensive Green New Deal to tackle climate change, touted her new ring’s eco-credentials after a social media user joked she would come under attack from right-wing critics.

“Vamoooooooos. Your ring gotta be made of tinfoil otherwise the right’s gonna flip,” the person tweeted.

AOC replied: “Close! It’s zero emission and recycled gold.”

Social media followers have been congratulating the “Squad” member this week after she confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Riley Roberts.

Rumours began swirling after AOC was spotted wearing an engagement ring during an Instagram Live video.

She confirmed the news to Business Insider journalist Eliza Relman before tweeting on Thursday: “It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes.”

The congresswoman revealed they got engaged sometime in April at her family’s hometown in Puerto Rico and were yet to pin down any plans for the nuptials.

The couple first met as undergraduate students at Boston University.

They split briefly after graduation before rekindling their relationship.

Despite AOC’s public profile, web developer Mr Roberts has managed to keep a fairly low profile.

Last year, he accompanied the lawmaker to the Met Gala where she wore the infamous “Tax the Rich” dress.

While the exact details about the engagement ring are unknown, its apparent eco-friendly status is unsurprising given AOC’s stance on environmental issues.

In 2019, she introduced the Green New Deal laying out a comprehensive plan to tackle climate change.

The proposal, introduced by AOC and Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey, calls on the US economy to move away from the use of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions and create new clean energy jobs.

The Green New Deal was reintroduced last year but has currently stalled in Congress.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link AOC reveals engagement ring is ‘zero emission’ and made from recycled gold