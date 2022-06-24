AOC joins protests after Roe v Wade overturned

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined protesters outside the Supreme Court, after judges ruled to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade 1973 decision that protected abortion rights.The New York Democratic Congresswoman’s showed her support for abortion rights, telling protestors that “there will always be people working for justice”.AOC said to reporters that the death of the 1973 Supreme Court decision is “a call for us to expand our organising on the ground, and to do the actually transformative work in our communities and in our areas.”

