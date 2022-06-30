AOC dodges question on whether she’ll run for president in 2024

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dodged questions concerning if she’ll mount a presidential campaign in 2024 as reporting reveals President Joe Biden’s growing frustration at Democrats’ lack of deference as he asserts he will run for reelection in 2024.

Concerns are growing about the 79-year-old’s age and low approval ratings amid record-high inflation and spiking gas prices.

“You know, there’s some speculation as to whether President Biden is going to run in 2024. There’s some reports he’s a little frustrated that people keep asking, because he keeps on saying ‘yes,’ and people go, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure?’” Late Show host Stephen Colbert said during his interview with Ms Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday in reference to a report by The New York Times.

Noting the age requirement to run for president, Mr Colbert said to the congresswoman: “You know, I know somebody who is going to turn 35 about a month before the election in 2024, and they represent New York’s 14th. Is that job appealing to you at all?”

“Theoretically?” he added. She appeared to shake her head.

“Listen, I think that we need to focus on keeping a democracy for anybody to be president in the next couple of years. And that’s my central focus is helping the people of this country right now,” she said.

“So it’s possible, it’s possible,” Mr Colbert pressed, before jokingly adding that he might “get her in trouble”.

“I don’t know about all of that,” the New York progressive said.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez was asked by CNN earlier this month if she would support Mr Biden in 2024.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” she said.

