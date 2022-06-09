AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

Posted on June 9, 2022 0

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.

The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York’s 14th district, said that the ‘iron pipeline’ of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City.

“Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states,” AOC said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states