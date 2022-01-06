Anushka Sharma Set To Star In Netflix's 'Chakda Xpress' As Cricket Captain Jhulan Goswami; Teaser Out

Anushka Sharma is all set to return to acting after a three-year gap. On Thursday, the Bollywood actress and producer announced her next venture. Titled Chakda Xpress, the upcoming film is a biopic based on the life and inspiring journey of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will take on the role of Jhulan in the sports flick that will arrive on Netflix. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz’ Karnesh Sharma, the film will be directed by Prosit Roy.

Chakda Xpress was announced with a teaser showcasing Anushka Sharma’s character. She looks unrecognisable as Jhulan and we’re so on board. Check out the teaser here:

It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. pic.twitter.com/eRCl6tLvEu — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 6, 2022

“It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket,” said Anushka describing the significance of the film.

To that, we say aye, aye captain! Sports films have a way of resonating with Indian audiences. With the recent fan reception of 83 (in spite of the film’s poor performance at the box office) it’s safe to say that the biopic is a title to watch out for.

The logline of Chakda Xpress reads – Tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami, as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Currently, the film is in production and its release date hasn’t been announced. Chakda Xpress will arrive on Netflix.

