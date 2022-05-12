Anushka Sharma Has Virat Kohli's Back As She Applauds Him For Laughing And Joking About His Bad Form In IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League is currently underway and RCB skipper Virat Kohli is certainly not in his best form this season and looks like Kohli himself has agreed to that. In a new video interview shared by the official handle of RCB, the skipper could be seen joking and laughing about his form. Anushka Sharma extended her support to her husband and applauded Kohli for laughing and joking about his bad form.

The social media team of Royal Challengers Bangalore shared an interview of Virat Kohli on Instagram with comedian Danish Sait who was dressed up as Mr.Nags, a character created by RCB to interview their players in a funny way. Sharing the video, they wrote “Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years.” In the video, Kohli could be seen talking about his form in IPL 2022 and even cracked a joke or two.

Anushka Sharma reposted this video on her Instagram story and lauded Virat Kohli for laughing and joking about himself. Sharing the video she wrote, “If you cannot laugh at yourself, you may be missing the colossal joke of the century.”

