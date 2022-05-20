Anushka Sharma Has The Sweetest Reaction To Virat Kohli's Eight-Wicket Win Over Gujarat Titans In IPL 2022

Virat Kohli made a spectacular comeback as he led Royal Challengers Banglore to score a eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. Kohli scored scored 73 runs off 54 balls and his wife Anushka Sharma had the sweetest response. Sharma has always surported Kohli and is even seen cheering up for him during his matches.

Virat Kohli had a poor IPL season this year with three ducks, though his team RCB is still in running for the coveted cup and is currently on 4th number. Post last night’s RCB vs GT match, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Virat along with a couple of emoticons as she celebrated his win against GT. Take a look at the post here.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sharma shared why she stepped down from her production company Clean Slate Filmz. She said, “My industry is all about, ‘run, run, run-it’s a rat race, and you simply have to be part of it. But I’m more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life. I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up. That is why I had to make a sacrifice.”

