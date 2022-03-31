'Anupamaa' Trends On Twitter For All Right Reasons As Rupali Ganguly Delivers Powerful Monologue On Remarriage

Posted on March 31, 2022 0 Comments0

The daily soap opera Anupamaa has been grabbing attention ever since it went on air and is one of the highest TRP garnering show. The show and its leading actor Rupali Ganguly were trending on social media as Ganguly’s character delivered a powerful monologue about women’s plight and remarriage. The current story arc of the show focuses on how Anupama has found love again in Anuj and finally agrees to get married to him. However, her mother-in-law opposes her getting married again.

In the recent episode, Anupama finally stood up for herself and her decision to married again. Rupali Ganguly delivered an emotional performance and emphasized how a women’s decision is taken by everyone around her without asking for her opinion. She also said that it was her decision to get married again and no one has the right to question her.

Netizens hailed Ganguly’s performance, one user wrote, “@TheRupali Indignation to finding courage to address her fam showing new pride in who she is & how #Anupamaa leads her life- that small head shake following this dialogue saying y’all are unbelievable wasThe unshakeable belief she now has that she’s NOT wrong. Finally .” Check out what other netizens had to say about the scene.

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : 'Anupamaa' Trends On Twitter For All Right Reasons As Rupali Ganguly Delivers Powerful Monologue On Remarriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *