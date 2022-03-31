'Anupamaa' Trends On Twitter For All Right Reasons As Rupali Ganguly Delivers Powerful Monologue On Remarriage

The daily soap opera Anupamaa has been grabbing attention ever since it went on air and is one of the highest TRP garnering show. The show and its leading actor Rupali Ganguly were trending on social media as Ganguly’s character delivered a powerful monologue about women’s plight and remarriage. The current story arc of the show focuses on how Anupama has found love again in Anuj and finally agrees to get married to him. However, her mother-in-law opposes her getting married again.

In the recent episode, Anupama finally stood up for herself and her decision to married again. Rupali Ganguly delivered an emotional performance and emphasized how a women’s decision is taken by everyone around her without asking for her opinion. She also said that it was her decision to get married again and no one has the right to question her.

Netizens hailed Ganguly’s performance, one user wrote, “@TheRupali Indignation to finding courage to address her fam showing new pride in who she is & how #Anupamaa leads her life- that small head shake following this dialogue saying y’all are unbelievable wasThe unshakeable belief she now has that she’s NOT wrong. Finally .” Check out what other netizens had to say about the scene.

3/10 @TheRupali

Indignation to finding courage to address her fam showing new pride in who she is & how #Anupamaa leads her life- that small head shake following this dialogue saying y’all are unbelievable was👏🏽The unshakeable belief she now has that she’s NOT wrong. Finally pic.twitter.com/lLMPT1L4Ml — 𝕊𝕂👩🏻‍✈️ (@Feminist_Radha) March 30, 2022

10/10

For us it’s a 21 mins epi, 18 mins Bashan but for @TheRupali it was a day of shooting maybe more+ learning lines, saying them with conviction even when you’re tired shooting & reshooting them a no. of times! Thank you for being #Anupamaa cause NOONE can do what you’ve done. pic.twitter.com/I2DHGLX8L3 — 𝕊𝕂👩🏻‍✈️ (@Feminist_Radha) March 30, 2022

As a daughter This line hits me harder today😓Bcoz somewhere I too have done this mistake 😔 #Rupaliganguly mam Tq fr making me realise it❤#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/jhnGGulhtc — Shriti Karn (@RupShree29) March 30, 2022

Aaj ek Maa haar gai… 💔😭 No harsh wordss than this… Often as a child we fail to understand mothers… This triggered our souls with guilt.. Let’s bring the change now from today@TheRupali and Makers Thank you for bringing this in light..#rupaliganguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/tf8rk52fZz — Avani_Stan_Maan (@AvaniRaval20) March 30, 2022

#RupaliGanguly is putting her heart and Soul in her Character & show she make me hell cry man @TheRupali Goosebumps Goosebumps goosebumps 👏🤧 You deserve every Award for your extraordinary Performance #Anupamaa the Rupali Ganguly show!! show is belong to you pic.twitter.com/RpmpxxT9ny — Niki _I Am Waiting For You Sushant (@Purani_niki) March 30, 2022

Guilt is eating me from inside it is very hard for me to come out of the episode the pain was legit truth somehow we always made our amma feel bad 😭 someone help me to come out this why was I so dumb?#Anupamaa

#RupaliGanguly @TheRupali thank you for making us realize 😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/HlkX6mozzY — Sunena (@Rupali_licious) March 30, 2022

“A woman with a VOICE is, by definition, a STRONG WOMAN, be it CHAKRAVYUH, her strong & solid voice can break that too, the way#Anupamaa did today. She broke the vyuh of abuse of years & raised own voice, showed own strength & emerged as VICTORIOUS.”#RupaliGanguly@TheRupali pic.twitter.com/FwEkHiNBQt — Diya (@Diya44444) March 30, 2022

Source Link : 'Anupamaa' Trends On Twitter For All Right Reasons As Rupali Ganguly Delivers Powerful Monologue On Remarriage