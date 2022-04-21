The first season of the desi-version of US-inspired ‘Shark Tank’ which premiered on SonyLIV may have come to an ended earlier this year, but the show continues to drive conversations online. With judges and a few popular contestants becoming common household names in the country, it isn’t a surprise seeing them trend on social media.

While the panel of judges on ‘Shark Tank India’ featured a couple of successful entrepreneurs, it was Shaadi.com founder and CEO, Anupam Mittal, who emerged as one of the most popular judges on the reality show. While his polite nature and impressive vocabulary impressed everyone, it was his knowledge about various subjects that impressed many, including co-judge Aman Gupta.

When a contestant Jayanti Bhattacharya pitched her hemp startup on the show, it was Anupam who explained the difference between marijuana and hemp to the other judges, who seemed to be pretty amazed at the knowledge he had. Watch Bhattacharya’s pitch and Anupam’s explanation here:

Not only did Anupam explain the difference to the confused judges (Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar and Peyush Bansal) but he even rescued Bhattacharya by helping her clear other sharks doubts about the products.

While Anupam and other judges opted to not invest in the startup, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita Thapar, did offer an investment deal to Bhattacharya only to be turned down.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Anupam Mittal's Knowledge About 'Bhang' Leaves 'Shark Tank India' Co-Judge Aman Gupta Amazed; Watch