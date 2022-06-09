Anupam Mittal's Dubai Trip Turns Into A 'Shark Tank India' Fan-Fest And These Photos Are Proof

Anupam Mittal needs no introduction as the successful entrepreneur emerged as one of the most loved judge/shark on Sony’s reality show ‘Shark Tank India’. And while the founder of Shaadi.com recently returned from his Dubai vacay, he did share a post in connection with the reality show, catching the attention of every desi ‘Shark Tank India’ fan.

Sharing a glimpse of the reality show’s popularity, Mittal posted a series of photos on Instagram as he posed with ‘Shark Tank India’ fans in Dubai. He captioned the post, “Jo nahin dikhta hai, woh bhi bikta hai. Just a few snippets from my recent trip to #dubai. amazing how much #sharktankindia continues to grow in popularity across countries & nationalities even after being off air so long. Kudos to the team @sharktank.india.”

SEE ALSO: Chetan Bhagat Thinks ‘Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal Is Hardly Shark Like In Real Life; Here’s Why

While Mittal’s post continues to gain momentum as ‘Shark Tank India’ fans continue to re-share and comment on it, its interesting to see the popularity of the Indian reality show overseas. But that wasn’t all as Mittal even responded and shared his excitment for the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’ when a fan quizzed him about it in the comments section.

With Sony confirming the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’ and opening gates for budding entrepreneurs to register themselves, fans have been wondering if the new season will have new sharks/judges. Meanwhile, the panel of judges in the first season featured Mittal along with other successful entrepreneurs like Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal.

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’: Vineeta Singh Calls Anupam Mittal ‘Original Celebrity’ And Their Banter Will Leave You Floored

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Anupam Mittal's Dubai Trip Turns Into A 'Shark Tank India' Fan-Fest And These Photos Are Proof