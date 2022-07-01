Director Anubhav Sinha’s latest politcal movie, Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was a critical and commercial failure. The filmmaker has now opened up about the movie’s failure and said that there was something weird happening with the Indian box office at the moment and even actors like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were unable to get the audience back to the theaters.

SEE ALSO: Ayushmann Khurrana Says ‘Anek’ Is Not A ‘100 Crore Film’; Reveals He Is A Fan Of Fahadh Faasil And Malayalam Cinema

In an interview with ET Times, Sinha spoke about Anek receiving mixed response from the critics and said, “There are only 2 reactions that I have got – mind blowing, brilliant or ‘bhai upar se gayi’ (I didn’t get it). So I always said this before the release of the film that the more you see this film, the more you will get it.I’ve seen flops before and much worse but I was never in love with any of those films, this one I am proud of, I am possessive of, I love it so that throws you off.”

Sinha also spoke the BO success of recent pan-India films like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 and said, “There is something very peculiar going on at the Indian box office in general, especially Hindi box office. There is no pattern so no matter how disappointed I was with the performance of my film at the box office, the exhibition sector wasn’t.” Sinha noted that audience also chose to skip films starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff too.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Anubhav Sinha On Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Anek's Failure; 'Even Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh's Movies Flopped'