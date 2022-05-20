Antonio Rudiger reveals how Chelsea contract talks broke down after leaving with ‘heavy heart’

Antonio Rudiger says he made the decision to leave Chelsea as a free agent after the club went silent on him during negotiations on a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger will play his final game for Chelsea against Watford on Sunday after a stellar five seasons with the club which peaked by winning the Champions League last year.

The defender is set to join Real Madrid in the summer after agreeing personal terms with the Spanish side and the German revealed he will leave Chelsea with a “heavy heart”.

But in an essay for the Players Tribune, Rudiger offered an explanation as to why he and Chelsea were unable to agree upon an extension and said his decision was made after negotiations become “difficult” as he entered the final year of his contract.

The sanctioning of club owner Roman Abramovich and the restrictions placed on the club in March left Chelsea unable to guarantee a future deal, but the 29-year-old said his mind was already made up due to the “uncertainty” of the talks.

“Business is business, but when you don’t hear any news from the club from August to January, the situation becomes complicated,” Rudiger said. “After the first offer, there was a long gap of just nothing.

“We [players] are not robots, you know? You cannot wait for months with so much uncertainty about your future. Obviously, no one saw the sanctions coming, but in the end, other big clubs were showing interest, and I had to make a decision.

“I will leave it at that, because business aside, I have nothing bad to say about this club.”

Rudiger added: “I leave this club with a heavy heart. It has meant everything to me. Even this season, with all the complications, has been enjoyable.

“Chelsea will always be in my heart. London will always be my home. I came here alone, and now I have a wife and two beautiful kids. I also have a new brother for life named Kova [Mateo Kovacic]. I have an FA Cup, a Europa League and a Champions League medal. And of course, I have hundreds of memories that will stay with me forever.”

