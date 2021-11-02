Antonio Conte: Tottenham announce former Chelsea boss as new head coach after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham have announced Antonio Conte as their new head coach.

The Italian has been appointed on an 18-month contract that is believed to make him the highest-paid manager in Spurs’ history.

Conte’s arrival follows the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, who lasted just four months in charge and saw his tenure end on Monday after a 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United at the weekend.

Nuno joined Spurs in June after the north London club reportedly failed to persuade Conte to replace Jose Mourinho, who was fired in April after a 17-month spell as manager.

Conte, who won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, was most recently coach of Inter Milan. The 52-year-old ended the Italian club’s 10-year wait for a trophy last season as he guided them to their first Serie A title since 2010.

Conte left Inter a matter of days after his side’s league triumph, reportedly due to disagreements with the club’s board over transfer business for the 2021/22 season.

A similar sticking point is said to have arisen in Conte’s discussions with Tottenham in spring, preventing him from joining the Premier League side at that point.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position at Man United seemingly under threat this month, Conte had been rumoured as a potential successor to the Norwegian, but the Red Devils’ emphatic Premier League win at Spurs on Saturday seems to have temporarily relieved pressure on Solskjaer.

Former midfielder Conte, who made just shy of 300 appearances for Juventus between 1991 and 2004, went on to coach Juve from 2011 to 2014.

He also managed the Italian national team between 2014 and 2016, immediately before his spell at Chelsea. Prior to coaching Italy, Conte managed Atalanta, Siena, Bari and Arezzo.

More follows…

