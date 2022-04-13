Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is expected to take charge of Saturday’s match against Brighton despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Conte tested positive at the weekend and has been “appropriately distancing” to avoid spreading the virus, according to the Premier League side.

Tottenham expect the Italian to be symptom-free in time for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at home to Brighton.

Conte’s pre-match press conference will now take place on Thursday via Zoom, rather than in-person at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground in Enfield.

Tottenham are currently fourth in the table following a run of four straight wins, the most recent a 4-0 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Antonio Conte set to be in Tottenham dugout despite positive Covid test