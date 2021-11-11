Antique snuff boxes not seen since 1981 theft returned to stately home

An ornate collection of seven antique gold snuff boxes has been returned to a stately home – 40 years after they were stolen during a night-time raid.

The 18th century containers had not been seen since they were snatched during the burglary at Temple Newsam House in Leeds in 1981.

Repeated efforts to find the treasures had drawn blanks – until they turned up at an auction earlier this year.

An art expert recognised the boxes and alerted the Art Loss Register, which tracks down stolen antiques. From there, they were reclaimed and returned to Temple Newsam.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see the boxes return home,” said Adam Toole, keeper at the West Yorkshire mansion. “The disappearance of these beautiful boxes was a great loss…so we’re delighted that these treasures are in our collection once more.

“It’s extremely rare to find objects which have such a captivating combination of classic artistry and modern-day intrigue and we can’t wait to share this remarkable story with our visitors.”

Yet the mystery of where exactly the snuff boxes have been over the last four decades remains just that: a mystery.

Lauren Farrington, recovery specialist with the Art Loss Register, said the person who had put them up for auction was a collector from Manchester who had bought them eight years ago. The dealer he bought them from had since died.

“There was a clear stance from the owner that they should be returned to the house,” Ms Farrington said. “He technically probably would have had an argument for good title because he had bought them in good faith, but for him it was never a question – and we’re grateful for that.”

The boxes – some of them encrusted with diamonds – joined Temple Newsam’s collection at the outbreak of World War Two, when they were part of a donation by local collector and entrepreneur Frank Fulford.

Little is known about the circumstances of the theft because of a lack of historical documents, but the culprits have never been traced.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Antique snuff boxes not seen since 1981 theft returned to stately home