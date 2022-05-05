Anti-speeding police and crime commissioner caught caught breaking 30mph limit five times

Posted on May 5, 2022 0

A Conservative police and crime commissioner (PCC) who pledged to tackle speeding has been caught breaking a 30mph limit five times in the space of 12 weeks.

Nottingham PCC Caroline Henry admitted breaking the speed limit at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court in February.

Henry had listed speeding as one of her priorities in her first police and crime plan for Nottinghamshire.

It was heard in court that Henry had written a letter expressing how “very sorry, embarrassed and ashamed” she was of the offences.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Anti-speeding police and crime commissioner caught caught breaking 30mph limit five times