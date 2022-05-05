Anti-speeding police and crime commissioner caught caught breaking 30mph limit five times

A Conservative police and crime commissioner (PCC) who pledged to tackle speeding has been caught breaking a 30mph limit five times in the space of 12 weeks.

Nottingham PCC Caroline Henry admitted breaking the speed limit at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court in February.

Henry had listed speeding as one of her priorities in her first police and crime plan for Nottinghamshire.

It was heard in court that Henry had written a letter expressing how “very sorry, embarrassed and ashamed” she was of the offences.

