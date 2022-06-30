Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray vows to protest ‘twice as loud’ after police seize speakers

Police using new powers took away speakers from Steve Bray as he campaigned outside the Houses of Parliament earlier this week.

The demonstrator, who is known for shouting “stop Brexit” at MPs and sometimes disrupting live news reports, has vowed to protest “twice as loud” following the incident.

Bray initially set up on a traffic island for Wednesday’s protest, before repeatedly moving to different positions around Parliament Square.

“Noisy protesting” is forbidden in the area under the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.