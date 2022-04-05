Anti-abortion activist pleads not guilty over five foetuses as group claims they wanted them to be found

An anti-abortion activist has pleaded not guilty to obstructing an abortion clinic in October 2020 almost a week after police discovered five foetuses at her home on Capitol Hill.

Lauren Handy, 28, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to block an abortion clinic during a court appearance on Monday, The Washington Post reported. A judge did not order her to be detained.

On Wednesday last week, Ms Handy was charged with a conspiracy to block an abortion clinic and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which prohibits individuals from physically blocking people’s access to reproductive care.

Ms Handy was among nine people who were charged with the blockade in October 2020, the justice department said, with the group accused of using their “bodies, furniture, chains and ropes” to block the clinic from operating.

Reports also said she arrived at the clinic with the pretence of having an appointment before proceeding to disrupt its services.

Prosecutors said eight others, all of whom were thought to belong to the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising group, used ropes and chains on the day of the protest to barricade doors. They all face up to 11 years in prison if found guilty.

Shortly after announcing the charges last Wednesday, police said they discovered five foetuses at Ms Handy’s address in DC.

DC police chief Robert Contee told the Post an investigation into the foetuses “continues on” and was in the “very preliminary” stage on Monday. He added that investigators were “not going to rush to judgment” and that more work needed to be done.

Investigators confirmed to The Independent last week that the foetuses were in the hands if the DC Chief Medical Examiner and that the discovery came after “a tip regarding potential bio-hazard material at the location”.

The Post reported that the medical examiner had determined an age, but no further details were given. It also remains unclear where the foetuses came from.

“Upon further investigation, MPD located five foetuses inside a residence at the location,” said police last week. “The foetuses were collected by the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. This is currently a pending investigation.”

Ms Handy told WUSA9 last week that “people would freak out when they heard” what was inside the containers that were seized by police and said the raid would have happened “sooner or later”.

She is expected to appear in court again at a later date.

The eight other individuals charged along with Ms Handy are: Jonathan Darnel, 40; Jay Smith, 32; Paulette Harlow, 73; Jean Marshall, 72; John Hinshaw, 67; Heather Idoni, 61; William Goodman, 52; and Joan Bell, 74.

The Independent has approached the DC attorney general’s office and DC police for comment.

Source Link Anti-abortion activist pleads not guilty over five foetuses as group claims they wanted them to be found