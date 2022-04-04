Anthony Mackie Reveals 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Update, Says The Sequel Will Be “Spectacular”

With everything going on in the MCU – the ongoing Moon Knight series, the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s easy to lose track of several other projects that are underway at Marvel Studios. Luckily, Anthony Mackie has a fresh update from the sets of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The star opened up about the sequel film while he was at the 2022 Grammys.

Mackie presented an award at the 64th annual Grammy Awards and answered some questions from the press at the event. Sharing some Black Panther 2 hype, the actor revealed that he has visited the sets of the film. However, he did confirm that he isn’t a part of the upcoming project. He said, “I’m very excited to say they just wrapped filming Black Panther 2. It’s going to be amazing, it’s going to be spectacular.”

“I’m not [in it] but I’ve been [to the set], I’ve witnessed it. I’m very excited for everyone to see Black Panther 2, they just wrapped it,” he added.

SEE ALSO: Anthony Mackie’s ‘Captain America 4’ Reminds Sebastian Stan Of ‘Rocky’; Latter’s Comment Leaves MCU Fans Puzzled

Anthony Mackie was last seen in the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in which Sam Wilson takes on the mantle of Captain America. His next project will most likely be the next Captain America chapter in the MCU. Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is directed by Ryan Coogler and casts Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and more is all set to arrive in theatres in November this year.

SEE ALSO: Exclusive: Moon Knight Producer On Oscar Isaac Joining The MCU Films, Crossover Possibilities; “He Could Land Anywhere”

Cover image: Disney Plus

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Anthony Mackie Reveals 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Update, Says The Sequel Will Be "Spectacular"